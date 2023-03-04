Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of DXC Technology worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,653,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $979,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 110,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,834,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $968,265.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DXC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Articles

