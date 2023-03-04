Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,888 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Vita Coco from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

COCO opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $956.79 million, a P/E ratio of 131.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.03.

In other news, Director Ira Liran acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 685,252 shares in the company, valued at $8,339,516.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ira Liran bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 685,252 shares in the company, valued at $8,339,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $101,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,148.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

