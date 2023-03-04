Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,752 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 16.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,914 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 11.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,762 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 541,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $15,459,769.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,191,120 shares in the company, valued at $691,140,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $153,298.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,197.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 541,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $15,459,769.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,191,120 shares in the company, valued at $691,140,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,770,084 shares of company stock worth $81,073,196 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.06. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $33.29.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $2.10. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 26.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

