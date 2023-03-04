Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.63 Million Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,649.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,561,000 after purchasing an additional 983,982 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 41.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,627,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,708,000 after purchasing an additional 475,002 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 134.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 819,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after purchasing an additional 469,100 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,082,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 48.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,879,000 after purchasing an additional 221,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average is $56.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $66.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Featured Stories

