Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.65 Million Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $470,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 249,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 367,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PIPR shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $665,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,013,805.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,750 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $147.22 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.71.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.12. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

