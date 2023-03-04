Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,601 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Strategic Education worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 35.7% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter worth approximately $657,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2.7% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STRA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of STRA stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.21 and a 52-week high of $98.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.88.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $269.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 123.71%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

