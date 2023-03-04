Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Universal worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Universal by 47.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Universal during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Universal by 114.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Universal during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Universal Price Performance

UVV stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $64.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.92.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $795.04 million for the quarter.

Universal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

Insider Activity at Universal

In related news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $267,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Universal

(Get Rating)

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

