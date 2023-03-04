Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,028 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 1.53% of Ponce Financial Group worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ponce Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ponce Financial Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ponce Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $988,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ponce Financial Group by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $4,615,000. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDLB opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In related news, CEO Carlos P. Naudon purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $141,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,966.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point lowered shares of Ponce Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It operates as a holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc Ponce Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings association and Mortgage World is a mortgage banking entity subject to the comprehensive regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

