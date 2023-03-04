Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 58.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2,635.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

In related news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Buckle news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BKE opened at $37.95 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $50.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average of $39.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

