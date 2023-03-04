Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 101,769 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,769 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Manitowoc worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 125.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Towle & Co increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 125.5% in the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,621,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 902,423 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 39.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 3.0% in the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 72,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Manitowoc Trading Up 0.8 %

MTW opened at $19.56 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.51. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manitowoc Profile

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.