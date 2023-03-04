Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 203,742 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,742 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHO. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 64.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

SHO stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

