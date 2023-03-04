Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 118,454 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,454 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $41.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

