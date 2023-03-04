Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,305 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Banner worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,243,000 after acquiring an additional 58,563 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Banner by 143.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 2.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Banner by 8.2% during the third quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 72,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banner Stock Performance

BANR opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.81. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $75.72. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Banner Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BANR shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

