Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 3,174 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 235,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 16,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

Newell Brands Stock Performance

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $24.70.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

