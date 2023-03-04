Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 3,363 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,153,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,838,000 after buying an additional 149,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,948,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,521,000 after buying an additional 133,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,294,000 after buying an additional 282,738 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 712,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,293,000 after buying an additional 85,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,357,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renasant stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Renasant had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $198.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNST shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Renasant from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

