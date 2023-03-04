Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 3,531 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,511 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after purchasing an additional 992,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,688,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,376,000 after acquiring an additional 163,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,196,000 after acquiring an additional 648,867 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,463,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after acquiring an additional 158,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $60,525.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

WSFS stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $52.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSFS. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

See Also

