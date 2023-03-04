Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 3,813 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. First Interstate Bank grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 5,153.6% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,951,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,049,000 after buying an additional 7,800,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,861,000 after buying an additional 4,163,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after buying an additional 3,311,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after buying an additional 2,626,221 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 145.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,849,000 after buying an additional 2,113,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $103,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,356.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at $307,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,706,468. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

FIBK has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.86. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 101.62%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

