Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 4,158 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Horace Mann Educators worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 383.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $118,217.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,458.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $118,217.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,458.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $132,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,617.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,538 shares of company stock worth $271,968 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HMN opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.11. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.