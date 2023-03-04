Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 7,389 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,389 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.72% of Stoneridge worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 173.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 54.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 12.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $20.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.24. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SRI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

