Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 7,511 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,809 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,921,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,474,000 after purchasing an additional 86,155 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 92.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,317 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 1,554.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,412,000 after buying an additional 1,313,171 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,922,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRIM opened at $27.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.25. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $28.20.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

