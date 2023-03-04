Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Minerals Technologies worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,839,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,934,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,007,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,435 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 266.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MTX stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.46. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $55,647.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at $942,110.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sidoti lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Minerals Technologies



Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Articles

