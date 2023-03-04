Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the January 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BHFAL opened at $24.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

