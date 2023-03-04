BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT Raised to C$139.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$130.00 to C$139.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2024 earnings at $8.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

DOOO has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup began coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.20.

BRP stock opened at $85.61 on Thursday. BRP has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $90.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.29.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 2,046.73% and a net margin of 7.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in BRP in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of BRP by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

