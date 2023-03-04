Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,853 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,595,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 311.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,350,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 20,492 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BURL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.33.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $216.21 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $239.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 87.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.81.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 37.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

