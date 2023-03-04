Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 1,800 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,323 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Credicorp by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Credicorp by 40.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BAP stock opened at $131.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.17. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.21 and a 1-year high of $182.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credicorp Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company.

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.