Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires Shares of 3,527 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 133.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $223.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 914.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.