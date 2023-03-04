Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 160.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 258,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 159,140 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter worth $1,069,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter worth $21,713,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 164.0% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Kanzhun Price Performance

Kanzhun stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 116.32 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75. Kanzhun Limited has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $165.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

