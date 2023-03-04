Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 2,118 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,991,000 after acquiring an additional 75,816 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,276,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,158,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,145,000 after acquiring an additional 223,648 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,648,000 after acquiring an additional 443,857 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $506.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $1,906,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,904 shares in the company, valued at $85,861,923.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,768,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,861,923.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,605 shares of company stock worth $60,475,175. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

