Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 3,873 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 129.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $255.57 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.65 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $1,183,879.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $1,750,514.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,573.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.