Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 329.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.96. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $48.07. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. StockNews.com lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

