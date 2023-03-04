Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 304.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Etsy Stock Up 2.5 %

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,692 shares of company stock valued at $14,157,243. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $121.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.29 and its 200 day moving average is $117.84. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

