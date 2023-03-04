Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 90.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 68.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,999,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AerCap by 112.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,547 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 124.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,334,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,651,000 after purchasing an additional 741,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at about $27,475,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

AerCap Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of AER opened at $63.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.07.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

