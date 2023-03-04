Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,439 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WHR stock opened at $138.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.43 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.96%.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

