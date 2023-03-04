Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.89.

NYSE:BDX opened at $237.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.86 and its 200 day moving average is $243.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.