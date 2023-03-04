Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $2.15 Million Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,564 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,565 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $29.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

