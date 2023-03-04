Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $2.34 Million Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BeiGene in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BeiGene by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BGNE shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

BGNE opened at $241.33 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $118.18 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.54.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.17 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 141.86% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 6,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.52, for a total value of $1,689,190.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total transaction of $636,737.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,577,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,704,909.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 6,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.52, for a total value of $1,689,190.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,046 shares of company stock worth $3,818,956 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

