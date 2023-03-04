Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,185 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.84. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Stories

