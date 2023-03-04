Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $957,000 Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,551 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $773,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $895,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,876 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $106.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.12.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.