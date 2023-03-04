Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,598 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in FOX were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 100.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,694,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,292,000 after acquiring an additional 851,054 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 518.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 913,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,036,000 after acquiring an additional 765,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 96.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,134,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,513,000 after acquiring an additional 558,331 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,056,000 after acquiring an additional 506,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 148.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 735,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,949,000 after acquiring an additional 439,701 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.91. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

FOX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

