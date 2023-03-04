Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New $833,000 Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,240 shares of company stock worth $5,676,713. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $186.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

