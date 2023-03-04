Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 4,367 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $271.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.22 and a 200-day moving average of $234.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $284.00. The firm has a market cap of $102.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,439.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 358,910 shares of company stock valued at $98,190,603. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.00.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.