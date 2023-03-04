Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases New Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth $575,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 94,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 124.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90,739 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.7% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,104.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

