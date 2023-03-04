Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,452 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qiagen in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen in the third quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Qiagen by 314.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Qiagen by 133.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.40. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.93 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Qiagen from €53.91 ($57.35) to €54.60 ($58.09) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

