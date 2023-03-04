Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,744 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 56,943 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 73,086 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 643,738 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,816,000 after acquiring an additional 38,331 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 273,205 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,897,000 after acquiring an additional 16,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

NetApp Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,305 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.94. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

