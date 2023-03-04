Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 12,399 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,399 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 121.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 128.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $14.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Benchmark raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Vipshop Profile

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.