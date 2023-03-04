Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 29,327 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 29,327 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,570.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 152,366 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 72,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 244,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,658,000 after purchasing an additional 39,655 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.26.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $113.77 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $141.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.77 and a 200 day moving average of $98.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Stories

