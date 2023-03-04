Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 3,154 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in H World Group were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in H World Group by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,879,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,835 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of H World Group by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 900,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,204,000 after acquiring an additional 578,582 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in shares of H World Group by 445.4% in the 2nd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 628,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,946,000 after acquiring an additional 513,258 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. raised its position in shares of H World Group by 448.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. now owns 520,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after acquiring an additional 425,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of H World Group by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,092,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,628,000 after acquiring an additional 405,759 shares in the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. H World Group Limited has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $53.52.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HTHT shares. TheStreet raised H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H World Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

