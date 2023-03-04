Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 489,158 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 489,158 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLY. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.35. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $29.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.31%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jonestrading began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.