Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 62,100 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 62,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Invesco were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 166.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 33.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IVZ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $18,765,719.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,947,062 shares in the company, valued at $945,577,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

