Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,198 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TME opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
